Infamous Stringdusters to Release New Album, A Tribute to Flatt & Scruggs

When it came time for the Infamous Stringdusters to record their new album, A Tribute to Flatt & Scruggs, the band gathered in the studio and pressed record; all at once, all together, just like the bluegrass pioneers whose music they were picking.

Hot on the heels of yet another GRAMMY nomination—this time for their latest LP, Toward The Fray—the Stringdusters are revisiting the forefathers of the genre in a way not too distant from their GRAMMY-nominated A Tribute to Bill Monroe.

“The concept of paying tribute to the Grandfathers or originators of Bluegrass is one we bounced around for a while, and after Bill Monroe, the most logical, I think any bluegrass musician would agree, are Flatt & Scruggs,” says Stringdusters bassist Travis Book. “They’re legendary, and without Earl’s banjo, bluegrass just doesn’t exist the way we know it today.” A Tribute to Flatt & Scruggs—the band’s 13th full-length album—was released on April 21st via their Americana Vibes label.