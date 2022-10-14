Windsor Fall 2022 Clean-Up Event Scheduled for October 14 & 15

Windsor Utilities is hosting the Fall 2022 Clean-Up event on October 14 and 15 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Public Services facility located at 922 N. 15th St. An original voucher is required in order to participate and can be found on the back page of the Fall Windsor Matters magazine mailed to all Windsor utility customers. If the voucher is misplaced, residents can bring valid identification such as a driver’s license or a copy of a previous utility bill to Windsor Town Hall, 301 Walnut St., during regular business hours, or day-of of the event for a replacement.

At the event, residents will be able to drive up and drop off their materials at corresponding stations. Residents will be responsible for unloading their own items.

The following items can be brought to the event for disposal:

General household trash

Organic materials such as yard and garden waste, branches, tree limbs up to four inches in diameter, and grass clippings

Scrap metal

Vehicle tires without rims

The following items cannot be accepted at the event:

General household mixed recycling (paper, cardboard, etc.)

Hazardous waste

Propane tanks and gas cylinders

Refrigerators or other appliances containing freon

Construction debris (dirt, cement, pavers)

Wooden pallets

Vehicles

Lightbulbs

Electronics (computers, cell phones, copiers, TVs)

Non-recyclable glass (cut glass, mirrors, porcelain, ceramics, window glass)

Animal carcasses

Windsor utility customers are also eligible for a one-time annual reimbursement of up to $10 for responsible yard waste recycling, in addition to the fall clean-up event. This offer is valid at any time during the year. For additional details about the town’s yard waste recycling program, visit windsorgov.com/YardWasteRebate.