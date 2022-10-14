Today’s Weather: 10/14/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny. High 76F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|60
|76
|37
|Berthoud
|2
|57
|77
|39
|Fort Collins
|5
|56
|76
|41
|Greeley
|2
|57
|76
|36
|Laporte
|1
|62
|75
|41
|Livermore
|5
|58
|71
|38
|Loveland
|2
|63
|77
|40
|Red Feather Lakes
|14
|54
|60
|35
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|5
|58
|75
|41
|Wellington
|0
|62
|75
|39
|Windsor
|0
|52
|76
|38
|*As of October 14, 2022 10:00am
