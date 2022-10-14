Today’s Weather: 10/14/22

October 14, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny. High 76F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 60 76 37
Berthoud 2 57 77 39
Fort Collins 5 56 76 41
Greeley 2 57 76 36
Laporte 1 62 75 41
Livermore 5 58 71 38
Loveland 2 63 77 40
Red Feather Lakes 14 54 60 35
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 5 58 75 41
Wellington 0 62 75 39
Windsor 0 52 76 38
*As of October 14, 2022 10:00am

