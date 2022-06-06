Windsor Farmers Market Begins

The Town of Windsor’s Farmers Market began on June 4 and runs through September 3 on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm at Boardwalk Park, 100 N. 5th St.

The Farmers Market features meats, cheeses, eggs, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce. Each market hosts a food truck and live musical entertainment.

The Windsor Farmers Market is sponsored by McDonald Toyota, Bank of Colorado, Associates in Family Medicine, iHeart Radio, and Windsor’s Downtown Development Authority.

For more information visit recreationliveshere.com/213/Farmers-Market.