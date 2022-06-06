An Introduction to Jeff Fisher: Candidate for Larimer County Sheriff

Last week North Forty News ran an article about John Feyen running for Larimer County Sheriff. As promised, we wanted to give the second candidate a chance to introduce himself to North Forty News’ readers, as well. This is Jeff Fisher, he was born and raised in Greeley, Colorado, and is a 3rd generation Colorado native. He has served the people of Colorado as a police officer for nearly three decades. Throughout his time in law enforcement, he’s held a number of various positions and currently he serves as the Deputy Chief of Police through the Louisville, Colorado Police Department in Boulder County. Jeff sat down with North Forty recently to talk a little bit about his experience within Larimer County and why he feels he deserves your vote for sheriff.

NORTH FORTY: With all of the positions you’ve held over the years, why now is running for Larimer County Sheriff so important?

JEFF FISHER: I’ve considered running for sheriff for a long time, the fact of the matter is we’ve had great sheriff’s in Larimer County; Jim Alderman was a great sheriff, Justin Smith has been a great sheriff, and one of the two of them has been in office for the last 24 years. So, quite honestly, there really hasn’t been a need to run, but now with Justin being term-limited, I think it’s now more important than ever that we get someone with that breath of experience and someone who really understands how to provide excellent public safety in the office.



NORTH FORTY: In your opinion, what are the major issues Larimer County currently faces and how would you intend to address them?

JEFF FISHER: The first issue would be crime; crime is up everywhere, it’s up 29% in the state of Colorado from ten years ago and it’s up 15% from just three years ago. Colorado is number one, we lead the nation in motor vehicle theft, and we are now also number one in bank robberies, and not necessarily in Larimer County, but the state as a whole we’re number one in both of those categories. I’ve built a very successful career by implementing proactive and effective law enforcement strategies to reduce crime. The second issue is that in Larimer County we’re not strangers to disasters. I think there are proactive things we need to do, and so I will engage with our forest service and engage with our natural resources to see how we can better manage our mountainous areas because it’s not a matter of “if” it’s a matter of “when.”

NORTH FORTY: What type of experiences have you gained through your various positions in law enforcement that make you feel that you’re the best candidate for this job?

JEFF FISHER: I feel I certainly have the most law enforcement experience, I’ve held just about every role there is within law enforcement; most of the roles I’ve held are predicated on leadership and I’ve been successful in those roles because I am a leader and that’s exactly what I’m going to do for the Larimer Sheriff’s Office and the people of Larimer County[…]I’ve had to fight, claw, and scratch to obtain every position I’ve ever gotten, I’m very proud of that; I’ve earned my way to where I am and that requires resiliency, that requires talent, and it requires experience.

NORTH FORTY: Can you explain why specifically protecting Constitutional rights is such a key issue for you within your campaign?

JEFF FISHER: I’m running as a Constitutional candidate, in my opinion, our Constitutional rights have been under assault for the last couple of years and I think that’s only increasing, I see that as a real threat to our public safety[…]For example, our freedom of religion, at the height of COVID we had a health department who was threatening churches and ordering them to stop service and they couldn’t open their doors to their parishioners because of the virus. I think that absolutely tramples on our First Amendment rights, I don’t think the health department has a right to do that and I would stand up to them and prevent that from happening.

NORTH FORTY: You’re currently sitting on a vast number of committees and boards, clearly community involvement is a priority for you, so can you talk a little bit about what it is regarding community that you personally value?

JEFF FISHER: Larimer County is my home; I’m a third-generation Colorado native, I grew up in Greeley and lived in Larimer County for the last twenty-six years. My wife and I have raised our three beautiful daughters there and I think we all have an obligation to take care of our home to the best of our ability. That includes being actively involved in the community because I think that’s the best way to give back.



NORTH FORTY: Anything else you might like to add?

JEFF FISHER: I was honored to win at county assembly with 52% of the delegate votes and I’m working hard to get my message of safety, service, leadership and freedom out to the public, so I’m going to be pushing hard here in the last month before the primary. Larimer County is my home, I love Larimer County and I love the people in Larimer County and I’m going to do everything I can to earn their trust and their support.

Our many thanks to Jeff Fisher for making the time for us. If you would like to learn more about his campaign, please visit fisher4larimersheriff.com/.