Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture Celebrates National “Where Community Grows” Month with Planned Activities

This July, join the Town of Windsor’s Parks, Recreation & Culture team for Parks and Recreation Month, a celebration of ways the Town of Windsor is stronger, more vibrant, and more resilient because of parks and recreation. This year’s theme is “Where Community Grows,” and recreation departments throughout the United States celebrate each July in cooperation with the National Parks and Recreation Association (NRPA).

In addition to highlighting regular events and facility offerings, a variety of activities are planned for residents of all ages and abilities — including daily suggestions for visiting and enjoying various town amenities.

One such event happens in conjunction with the Summer Concert Series on Thursday, July 27, at 6:30 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to celebrate with the Parks, Recreation & Culture staff for a Grow with Us Celebration. Staff will be giving away a variety of Parks, Recreation & Culture swag items.

NRPA and the Town of Windsor encourage everyone that supports parks and recreation to share how it has improved their quality of life, as well as why their local park and recreation professionals are important to them.

For daily updates on fun things to do in Windsor, follow @WindsorPRC on Facebook and Instagram.

The Town of Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture strives to be the national leader in exceptional recreation experiences with a mission of building community and upholding the values of exceptional customer experiences, belonging, stewardship, innovation and fun.

To learn more about Park and Recreation Month visit www.recreationliveshere.com and www.nrpa.org/July.