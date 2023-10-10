Windsor Police Investigate Early Morning Accident

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

At 3:24 a.m., on October 8, 2023, the Windsor Police Department responded to a report of a traffic accident at the intersection of Eastman Park Dr. and CO 257.

A 2006 GMC Yukon had been traveling southbound on CO 257 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a signal pole and a light pole on the west side of the road.

The 18-year-old driver, whose name is not yet being released, and a juvenile passenger who received serious injuries were transported to the hospital. Six other juvenile passengers were released to their parents at the scene.

CO 257 was closed for several hours as the Windsor Police Traffic Safety Unit investigated the scene. The highway is now open in both directions. While there was some damage to infrastructure in the intersection, the intersection itself remains open with no anticipated impact to traffic.

Colorado State Patrol has assisted the Windsor Police with the investigation. While the investigation is in its early stages, it is believed that alcohol and speed are contributing factors.

Anyone with information about this traffic accident who has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact Officer Natasha Jensen at 970 674-6400 or by email at njensen@windsorgov.com.