Windsor Police Searching for Dangerous Suspect After Thursday Afternoon Drive-by Shooting

At 2:59 p.m., officers with Windsor Police responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Gyrfalcon Dr. Bystanders reported an individual in a pickup truck fired 4-7 rounds at a building in the area. No injuries were reported in the incident.

A short time later, at 3:05 p.m., two motorists traveling near WCR 23 and CO 392 reported a male in a similar vehicle brandishing a firearm at them. The license plate number provided by the motorists came back to 39-year-old Kyle Bertsch of Windsor.

It is believed Bertsch has since left the immediate area. A shelter-in-place was issued for a short time in the area of the first incident, though that order has since been lifted.

At this time, Bertsch is considered armed and dangerous. Bertsch is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall, 195 lbs. with red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a maroon 2017 Ford F-350 pickup with Colorado license plates ARD 833. Anyone who observes Bertsch is asked to stay away and call 911 immediately.