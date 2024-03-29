Windsor Police Searching for Dangerous Suspect After Thursday Afternoon Drive-by Shooting

At 2:59 p.m., officers with Windsor Police responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Gyrfalcon Dr. Bystanders reported an individual in a pickup truck fired 4-7 rounds at a building in the area. No injuries were reported in the incident.
A short time later, at 3:05 p.m., two motorists traveling near WCR 23 and CO 392 reported a male in a similar vehicle brandishing a firearm at them. The license plate number provided by the motorists came back to 39-year-old Kyle Bertsch of Windsor.
It is believed Bertsch has since left the immediate area. A shelter-in-place was issued for a short time in the area of the first incident, though that order has since been lifted.
At this time, Bertsch is considered armed and dangerous. Bertsch is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall, 195 lbs. with red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a maroon 2017 Ford F-350 pickup with Colorado license plates ARD 833. Anyone who observes Bertsch is asked to stay away and call 911 immediately.
Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.
BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!Click to Donate
Be the first to comment