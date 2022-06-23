Windsor Police Seek Information about Arson Suspects



Investigators from the Windsor Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying individuals suspected of starting two fires in Windsor.

On June 10, Windsor Officers were dispatched at 5:01 am to the intersection of Greenspire Dr. and Veronica Dr. in response to two individuals lighting a fire by the mailboxes.

On June 12, at approximately 5:04 am, officers responded to an active fire, this one located at the Boardwalk Park boat dock located off of Birch St. When officers arrived, a lake patrol boat was engulfed in flames, causing approximately $20,000 worth of damages.

Video and photographs of the suspects were obtained by the Windsor Police Department. Anyone who has information about one or both of these cases is encouraged to contact Detective Thomas Olson at 970-674-6436.

For more information about the Windsor Police Department, visit windsorpd.com.