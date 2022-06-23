Today’s Weather: 6/23/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today it’ll be partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 92F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see some passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|57
|93
|58
|Berthoud
|2
|60
|92
|58
|Fort Collins
|3
|59
|92
|59
|Greeley
|2
|59
|95
|58
|Laporte
|1
|62
|91
|62
|Livermore
|11
|68
|87
|58
|Loveland
|0
|61
|92
|59
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|62
|72
|53
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|10
|68
|91
|61
|Wellington
|0
|63
|92
|59
|Windsor
|2
|58
|93
|58
|*As of June 23, 2022 7:20am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment