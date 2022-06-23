Today’s Weather: 6/23/22

June 23, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today it’ll be partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 92F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see some passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 57 93 58
Berthoud 2 60 92 58
Fort Collins 3 59 92 59
Greeley 2 59 95 58
Laporte 1 62 91 62
Livermore 11 68 87 58
Loveland 0 61 92 59
Red Feather Lakes 7 62 72 53
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 10 68 91 61
Wellington 0 63 92 59
Windsor 2 58 93 58
*As of June 23, 2022 7:20am

