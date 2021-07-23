Windsor Waives Rental Fees to Celebrate Parks and Recreation Month

The Town of Windsor will waive rental fees at Windsor Lake, Thursday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for its Pack the Park and Lake event in recognition of Parks and Recreation Month.

“We are excited to host our first Pack the Park and Lake event in Windsor’s history,” said Kendra Martin, operations & facilities manager of Windsor Parks, Recreation, and Culture. “This is an event to celebrate what parks and recreation are all about and give our community free access to the lake and an opportunity to learn water safety tips.”

Pack the Park and Lake will be hosted on a non-motorized boating day in conjunction with Windsor’s Summer Concert Series, which begins at 6:30 p.m. and wraps up at 8:30 p.m. with food trucks, cornhole leagues, and live music.

The free event at Boardwalk Park and Windsor Lake includes the Town of Windsor’s rental watercrafts such as aqua trikes, canoes, CORCLs, kayaks, and paddleboards. Participants will be required to wear lifejackets, sign a waiver and those 17 years old and younger will require a waiver signed by their guardian. Waivers will be signed at the time a watercraft is collected. Rentals are on a first-come-first-serve basis.

At 5:30 p.m. the town of Windsor will fly a drone over Windsor Lake. Those interested in participating in a group photo are asked to meet at the east side of the boat dock near the sand to pack the lake for a photo opportunity capturing Windsor’s first Pack the Park and Lake event.

Pack the Park and Lake is occurring during the National Parks and Recreation Association’s Parks and Recreation Month where communities across the U.S. celebrate and highlight all the trails, parks, and staff that make it possible. In celebration, the Town of Windsor launched a social media campaign #OurParksAndRecStory and turned the lens toward its staff and its community to tell their story.

“It was important for us to recognize all of those who bring our community together through special events, indoor and outdoor programs, and maintain our facilities, parks, and trails,” said Martin. “This campaign allows us to hear from our community while recognizing our hardworking and dedicated staff members.”

Residents who tell their stories as a part of the social media campaign could be randomly selected to win prizes. The winners will be announced on July 29 right before the concert.

To enter, participants are asked to take a picture of their favorite event or park and tag @windsorprc and two friends. Prizes include a 7-day membership to the Community Recreation Center, yoga mat, 21-quart frost cooler, and more.

To help ensure a safe environment, the public is asked to respect the followings guidelines:

Glass is not permitted in town parks.

Smoking and vaping are prohibited

Charcoal grills are prohibited, as well as gas grills more than 200 square inches and tanks weighing more than 1 pound or 16 ounces.

Tents and portable shelters are prohibited after 6 p.m.

Pets must be on a leash, unless in a designated off-leash area.

For more information about Windsor’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Department, visit recreationliveshere.com.