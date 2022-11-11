Windsor’s 11th Street Multimodal Improvements Underway

Construction slated for 2024

The Town of Windsor has started designing multimodal improvements on 11th St. from Greeley No. 2 Canal to Sagewood Dr. The project proposes to add new bike facilities in a gap that exists along 11th St. Residents and business owners were given an opportunity to participate in a virtual open house to provide input on Tuesday, October 25 that helped drive design and operational decisions before construction begins, slated in 2024.

The project was developed out of the 2020 Transportation Master Plan Update to improve mobility for cyclists, pedestrians and motorists alike. Improvements include new bicycle lane signing, pavement marking changes, existing pedestrian signal modifications, raised medians, and intersection improvements along Main St. Public input was also gathered on preliminary designs to improve connectivity and safety on October 20 at the Windsor High School football game and on October 21 during Coffee with the Mayor.

For more information, visit windsorprojectconnect.com/11th-street-multimodal-plan.