The Annual Nutcracker Ballet Brings a Festive Favorite to Fort Collins

Fort Collins will be swept up in the magic of the season this December as Canyon Concert Ballet brings to life the annual classic Holiday favorite, The Nutcracker – performing at The Lincoln Center. CCB will entertain communities across the region with this magical story, celebrating a classical well-loved family ballet.

Canyon Concert Ballet annually brings the well-known family favorite Nutcracker story to the stage, entertaining all ages and bringing a little Holiday Cheer to all who watch, kicking off the Holiday Season’s festivities. This year will be bigger than ever, incorporating Canyon Concert Ballet’s professional company, the students from Canyon Concert Ballet School, and internationally renowned guest artists. The performance will also be accompanied by the Fort Collins Symphony under the musical direction of Conductor Wes Kenney.

On Christmas Eve, young Clara falls asleep after the family Christmas party. As the clock strikes midnight, Clara is transported to a wonderful world where toys become larger than life, her beloved Nutcracker defends her from the evil Mouse King and stunning Snowflakes dance delicately. A joyous explosion of color, set to Tchaikovsky’s inspired score, Canyon Concert Ballet’s The Nutcracker is sure to enchant audiences from the very first moment the curtains open.

This year Canyon Concert Ballet’s new Nutcracker will take to the stage under the direction of Artistic Director, Michael Pappalardo. Originally choreographed in 2017, his critically acclaimed Nutcracker brings this holiday tradition to life. This year audiences will also see some new candy characters in the Land of the Sweets, a magical new growing tree, and an exquisite Snow Scene.

“I am so excited to restage this magical production for the Northern Colorado and Fort Collins communities. Dancing in many versions of the Nutcracker throughout my career, I was excited to re-create this magical Christmas production for audiences,” said Artistic Director, Michael Pappalardo.

The Nutcracker – The Lincoln Center

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9-11, 2022 11 am, 2 pm & 7 pm Shows

Bookings at https://www.ccballet.org/2022-2023-season