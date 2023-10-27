Winter Storm Warning: Black Ice on I25 Leads to Rollover

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

By Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

The morning drive in Northern Colorado was treacherous on October 27, while a Winter Storm Warning was issued for the Colorado Mountains.

Black ice on I-25 led to a rollover north of Wellington just after 8 am.

I25 remained open, and emergency crews got people out of an overturned SUV.

There was no snow along the interstate. However, CDOT crews were tending to a slippery highway during treacherous conditions. Up to 24 inches of snow is expected in places in the Colorado mountains.

Traffic speeds on I-25 were reduced to about 30 miles an hour for miles while traffic slowly coasted down the slippery highway.

As of 8 am, I-25 North remains open. There were no significant closures in Colorado.

In Fort Collins on Friday, the high is forecasted to be 47 degrees. On Saturday, the forecast calls for a high of 32 and a low of 22 degrees.

In Livermore (near Read Feather Lakes) on Friday, 1-3 inches of snow is expected, with a high of 43 and a low of 23.

Statewide, a winter storm warning has been issued for most of the Colorado Mountains, including Red Feather Lakes and Estes Park in Northern Colorado.

Winter Storm Warning from SAT 12:00 AM MDT until SUN 12:00 PM MDT …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT SUNDAY… * WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE…Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Chain and traction laws will possibly be enacted for the mountains. If traveling to the mountains, be prepared for winter driving conditions. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. && Issued by Denver/Boulder – CO, US, National Weather Service

Officials warn homeowners to ensure their home irrigation systems are shut off and drained. Be ready for winter conditions!

Get the latest information about the roads at COtrip.org.