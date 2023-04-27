Northern Colorado Remembers William “Bill” Cletus Schneider

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

William “Bill” Cletus Schneider, 78, Fort Collins, CO, passed away on April 19, 2023. Memorial Mass is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Collins. Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery. Please visit Bill’s tribute page at goesfuneralcare.com to read his full obituary and to share condolences with his family.