Bike Fort Collins Discovers Mayoral and City Council Candidates Views on Bikes and Alternative Transportation

Bike Fort Collins has sent each candidate for Mayor and City Council of Fort Collins a questionnaire to provide them an opportunity to introduce themselves and give their position on proximate bicycle and active transportation-related issues.

Bike Fort Collins feels that it is essential that bicycling stays a priority among our newly elected City Council and Mayor as Fort Collins elections are happening soon on Tuesday, April 6. Fort Collins holds the distinction and reputation as one of the most bicycle friendly communities nationwide.

The organization wanted the community to be informed where the candidates stand on bicycles and bicycling as a past-time a sport and transportation mode that is a key part of the city’s identity. All but two seats (District 2 Julie Pignataro and District 6 – Emily Gorgol) are up for election this year, including the Mayoral position.

Links to the candidates responses are as follows:

503c(3) nonprofit Bike Fort Collins cannot endorse nor support any specific candidate and are happy to collect, compile and share the responses above to better enable members of the community to make informed decisions when filling out their ballot this year.

