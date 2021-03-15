Racyne Parker Releases Music Video for her Latest Single “I’ll Keep You”

Steven Bonifazi

Denver-based singer-songwriter Racyne Parker has released a music video for her latest single, “I’ll Keep You,” Thursday, February 25.

The song was written about her relationship with her boyfriend. The song’s lyrics and melodies embrace the good things about her relationship in a way that provides cheerfulness to all who hear and watch it.

“I wanted the song and video to both be really fun, light, uplifting, and bring some levity, especially this year since it has been a tricky year and felt heavy, so I wanted the video and song to be really fun,” said Racyne. “Usually, songs don’t necessarily correlate to a direct person, but this time it did,” Racyne said.

Racyne was born and raised in the small town of Klamath Falls in southern Oregon and eventually moved to Denver at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of last year. She wrote “I’ll Keep You” in 2018 with her acoustic guitar and performed the song live for a year at a multitude of shows with the local Oregon band The LowCoals.

The LowCoals and Racyne recorded the song in February of last year before the pandemic shutting down most businesses, forcing her to get on a plane in May of last year and travel to Oregon to record the song. The video embodies feelings of love and happiness with Racyne dancing and basking in the sun while poolside.

“I’ll Keep You” is quite a change from the single she released in November of last year called “Fall Too Easy,” which focused on relationship hardships. The video for her recent single “I’ll Keep You” was filmed in her hometown in August when she simultaneously filmed the videos for her other recent singles, featuring shots from her videographer’s garage to an empty field and an old motel from the 1960s that is now a residence.

“It was like a whirlwind of filming, shooting, traveling to different locations for different videos,” said Racyne. “For the I’ll keep you music video, I wanted it to be the opposite of the fall too easy video, so I thought wouldn’t it be fun to do a really super light, fun, and colorful video,” Racyne said.

In her free time, Racyne enjoys spending time with her fiancé and her Pyrenees Deets. Racyne plans to continue her music career and meet more Coloradans as she is fairly new to the state. More importantly, she hopes that her latest single and the recently released music video will help provide some reassurance and relaxation to all who listen.

“I think that both the song and the video are going to give you almost four minutes to feel uplifted, to feel light, like maybe you wanna tap a toe or sing along and take a break from the heaviness or the mundane of day to day and kinda just enjoy a little bit of sunshine and some relief,” said Racyne. “Right now, I think we are getting a little inundated just with the year it has been, so this is one of those opportunities for a break from that,” Racyne said.

For more information regarding Racyne Parker and her music, visit https://racyneparker.com.