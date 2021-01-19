Fort Collins to host Free Class for City Council Candidates and Campaign Representatives

The City of Fort Collins is hosting a free Council Candidate class on Monday, January 25 at 6 pm on Zoom to help members of the community interested in running for City Council or assisting with campaigns to learn more about the process.

The class will consists of a variety of topics being discussed including Council qualifications, nomination petitions and signature requirements, rules for campaign activities and campaign finance and reporting requirements. The class will also address general City Council information such as the roles, powers and procedures of Council members.

Since the class is free it will be recorded and posted at the site listed below for later viewing. Those looking to attend the class are not required to RSVP ahead of time.

The upcoming municipal election will take place on Tuesday, April 6 where voters will elect a Mayor and Council members for Districts 1, 3, 4 and 5.

For more information regarding the free Council Candidate class, including joining the meeting, visit: www.fcgov.com/elections