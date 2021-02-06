Gavin Kaszynski Announces Campaign for Fort Collins City Council, District 3

Gavin Kaszynski has announced his campaign for Fort Collins City Council, District 3.

Gavin is the Chief Financial Officer for the largest physician-owned family practice in Northern Colorado. Gavin currently has the support of the current District 3 Council Member Ken Summers and those three people who have held the seat before Ken, including Gino Campana, Aislinn Kottwitz, and Diggs Brown.

“It is a great honor to continue the legacy of Ken Summers and all of the great elected officials who came before Ken,” said Gavin. “I will proudly carry that flag as the next representative for southeast Fort Collins,” Gavin said.

Gavin has served the Fort Collins community in a multitude of ways since he moved here 20 years ago to raise his family, serving on the Fort Collins Housing Authority, on the Local Legislative Affairs Committee, as co-chair of the Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance’s healthcare workgroup and on the Budget Advisory Committee of the Poudre School District. He also has nearly 25 years of business experience and a degree in Finance, and two Masters degrees.

“The compassion I have as a healthcare professional combined with my experience and skills from the business world make me uniquely qualified to help our great city at this crucial time,” said Gavin. “I know what it takes to heal our people and revitalize our economy, Gavin said.

Gavin enjoys playing the drums for the praise band at his church during his free time, being a certified BBQ judge, being involved in prison ministry at Sterling Correctional Facility, and playing adult league hockey at EPIC.

“I care deeply for our community,” said Gavin. “I want to give back to the city and the people who are such an important part of my family’s life,” Gavin said.

For more information regarding Gavin Kaszynski and his campaign for Fort Collins City Council, District 3, visit: http://www.electgavink.com