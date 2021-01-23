Jeni Arndt Announces Running for Mayor of Fort Collins

Jeni James Arndt

Here in Fort Collins, we have an opportunity ahead of us as we emerge from a challenging, stressful, and dark time.

Although our social and political worlds are fractured – facing stress tests not seen in decades – there are signs of new beginnings and opportunities. Like those small green shoots growing after a wildfire, new options for change and innovation are emerging – some we could barely envision before 2020 and the challenges we’ve experienced.

I am committed to renewal. It’s time to rethink and rebuild – time to create a city of people even stronger and more resilient, kind, flexible, thoughtful, and deliberate as we choose where we are headed.

If we haven’t met already, here is some of my background: My parents moved to Fort Collins in 1964, three weeks after I was born. They came here to be innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs in a city where creative innovation and optimistic risk-taking is in our blood.

Like each of us, I am a product of my family and our community. In my work overseas as a teacher in the Peace Corps and a school administrator, and our Colorado legislature as the State Representative for Fort Collins’ House District 53, I have seen the value of respecting and listening to people from all perspectives; I have seen the strength we gain by working across our differences to find common ground for progress.

Representing Fort Collins at the Capitol has been a privilege. Now it’s time to bring that experience home to serve our city locally. Fort Collins’s vision is to foster a city government that is inclusive, listens and is responsive, is collaborative, smart, nimble, resilient, connected, inquisitive, innovative, and family-friendly – just like the people who live here.

Great cities are made up of great people coming together to govern themselves. I promise to earn your trust as a mayor who brings people together to get things done.

For more information regarding Jeni Arndt, visit: https://www.jeniarndt.com