Letter to Editor – Support for Cory Gardner

By Rep. B.J. Nikkel

As a former member of our Colorado House of Representatives I had the privilege of serving with Cory Gardner who was also a State Representative when I served.

I’d like to share what many people haven’t gotten to see firsthand – Cory Gardner is the same smiling, friendly fellow that you see in his ads on TV for the US Senate race here in Colorado. He really is a genuine, sincere person who is friendly, smart, funny – and he just happens to be a superb legislator. Cory cares about Colorado and the people who live here.

Senator Gardner is the third most bipartisan member of Congress and does what all members of Congress should be doing, because in “real life” we work together!

It’s apparent that Cory is one of the hardest working, most effective Senators in the US Senate. He supported keeping energy jobs across the spectrum in Colorado and helped create important Opportunity Zones. Cory worked successfully to bring the Space Force HQ to Colorado and to keep Space Command here. He brought the Bureau of Land Management HQ to Colorado. Honestly, he’s done much more than words allow here.

To me, the most amazing work Sen. Cory Gardner did was passing his “Great American Outdoors Act!” That brings money to help correct severe maintenance issues our National Parks were having and permanently funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Truly outstanding work!

As a recent former patient, and now Cancer Survivor a very personal issue for me was Cory introducing of the “Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act,” which would guarantee health coverage protections for people like me, living with pre-existing conditions.

Honestly, we can’t get better representation than we already have – please join me in re-electing Cory Gardner to the U.S. Senate!