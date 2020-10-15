Cameron Peak Fire Burns toward Masonville, Now the Largest Fire in Colorado’s Recorded History

The Cameron Peak fire has grown to Colorado’s largest recorded wildfire. On Thursday officials reported the fire to be 164,140 acres and 56% containment. The Pine Gulch fire burned 139,000 acres in the summer of 2020.

The fire moved East on Wednesday afternoon toward Masonville only 15 miles Southwest of Fort Collins. Fire Crews from neighboring towns and cities sent resources to help.

The Windsor Severance Fire Department posted photos on their social media page of their firefighters in action.

By Thursday, air quality advisories were warning people along the front range to stay inside. “We are urging everyone to be aware and take appropriate precautions by staying indoors as much as practical and limiting the time spent doing outdoor activities,” said Dr. Chris Urbina, Medical Director for Larimer County. “If possible, remain indoors with windows closed until air quality improves,” Chris said.

The plume of smoke over Horsetooth Reservoir settled into Fort Collins blocking the sun. North Forty News’ Annie Lindgren captured photos.

By Thursday afternoon some evacuations had lifted, but many mandatory evacuations are still in place. Thousands of residents have been displaced.

Current Evacuations Map

The Red Cross is offering assistance to evacuees. Call 970-481-1243 or 970-324-3211 for shelter assistance.

