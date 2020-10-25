This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author.

By Zach Thode

Senator Gardner has been an exceptionally good Senator to represent ALL of Colorado; this is clear because he tries so hard to represent both sides of the political spectrum causing frustration from both ends of the spectrum. Being a grassroots ag guy, Cory has worked very hard to represent Colorado from the “Radical Center” by recognizing the values of urban dwellers while maintaining his commitment to represent all four corners of Colorado…WOW what a hard job in our divided state.

I have worked with Cory to think through complex healthcare and young farmer issues and both he and staff have been so committed to finding solutions that work for all. Being the “3rd most bi-partisan” Senator means that Cory has been able to pass more legislation in his time in DC than a vast majority of his colleagues.

Cory brings compassion and empathy to the table as he works to understand the needs of his constituents. By introducing the Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act, it is clear that he is interested in the better health of all of Colorado while also recognizing the burden that Obamacare put on small business. His commitment to protect our natural resources is clear with the long list of passed legislation.

It is so refreshing that we have a Senator that routinely stands up to the DC swamp and political elite without being a partisan hack. He will get my vote to go back and keep the elites in check.