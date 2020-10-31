This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author.

It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper.

We intend to present messages from both sides of the aisle.

By Raina Clingan

Gardner Cares About All Coloradoans

I am voting to re-elect Cory Gardner to U.S. Senate. Cory will protect our rights and freedom because he believes in following the Constitution and truly cares about all of the people in Colorado.

I have attended many of Cory Gardner’s in-person speeches and question and answer sessions met and spoken to him personally, as well as listened to his various interviews and debates on the radio and online. Cory Gardner is the same personable, high-energy, caring, and genuine person no matter what the circumstances.

It’s also important to me that Cory recognizes the value of compromise and bipartisanship. While this may mean that everyone is not completely happy with the results, it is often the only way to get things done.

Cory’s accomplishments during his term as a U.S. Senator have been many, including introducing the Pre-Existing Conditions Act, working to provide resources to battle COVID-19, advocating for the protection of our valuable natural resources, and securing funds to make much-needed improvements to the transportation system and infrastructure of our state.

Cory has been and will continue to be, a successful senator with the best interests of our beautiful and vibrant state in mind.