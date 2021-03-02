Letter to the Editor – Erin Hottenstein for City Council, District 4

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author.

Erin Price, MSW

I am pleased to endorse Erin Hottenstein for City Council, District 4.

I have known Erin for over fifteen years and worked closely with her for five years as a community volunteer. I’d like to highlight a skill which I think will make her a fantastic City Councilor. Erin has an almost magical ability to cut through interpersonal conflict and help people with opposing opinions see one another’s side of an argument. Our work involved fundraising. When discussing financial issues, things can become heated. There were meetings where people had different opinions about tactics and goals. I have seen Erin step into a heated discussion, calmly clarify people’s concerns so they feel heard, then find common ground, de-escalating a contentious situation.

During this time, I have also watched Erin create Colorado 50-50, a volunteer-run organization dedicated to increasing gender parity among elected officials statewide. This is a non-partisan organization which provides women with training on how to run for political office. Erin is dedicated to increasing diversity among elected officials, not just those who share her particular political beliefs, and she works closely with others from all along the political spectrum to bring this goal to fruition.

I have no doubt that Erin will be able to bring her expertise to the City Council, finding solutions to thorny issues and creating an atmosphere of respect, something that’s sorely missing in politics right now. I hope you’ll join me in supporting Erin Hottenstein for City Council.