Letter to the Editor – Erin Hottenstein, Leader for the Future

Peggy Reeves

Join me in supporting Erin Hottenstein for City Council, District 4.

Erin is a thoughtful leader who has a real commitment to Fort Collins, volunteering in her children’s schools and serving on many public and private boards.

When we voted in the last city election two years ago, we had no idea then that a pandemic would sweep the world and impact our lives in so many ways. Right now, we have no idea what the future may bring over the next four years. That’s why it’s important the elect a leader that we can trust to make the best decisions for us and for the community in the future, no matter what the issues are. I trust Erin to be that kind of leader.

She is a life-long learner. For example, knowing that water is such an important issue for us in Fort Collins, Erin participated in the CSU Water Literate Leader’s program.

Erin is a good listener, she’s smart, and will work for the good of the entire community. She has strong organizational and communication skills. With her background of community service, she can contribute to the discussions on policy issues that are important to all of us.

Please vote for Erin Hottenstein for District 4 City Council.