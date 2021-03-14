Peak Kia North Pledges to Donate $20 to Project Self-Sufficiency for Every New Car Sold this Month

The sales team president at Peak Kia North, Kerry Kennicut, is donating $20 to Project Self-Sufficiency for every new vehicle sold during March.

Peak Kia North, as a company, has committed to match $100 per sale to add to the overall contribution. On Thursday, March 4, the donation initiative was established by Kerry and the Peak Kia North team after a live virtual event from Project Self-Sufficiency (PS-S) to raise awareness of ongoing community needs.

Kerry has been an integral part of the Peak Kia North family for over 10 years and is an active member of the area and highly involved in the industry and surrounding local communities.

“Peak Kia North is truly invested in the local community and realizes this is a time where everyone could benefit from added support,” said Jeffrey Taylor, general manager and owner at Peak Kia North. “We’re especially proud of our team members like Kerry, who choose to use their influence and industry expertise to give back and make a difference in others’ lives for the better,” Jeffrey said.

PS-S serves nearly 160 low-income families every year, with their programs supporting families who earn below 185 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. 56.82 percent of PS-S participants are homeless when entering the PS-S program.

Total monetary donations from Peak Kia North will go to the organization to be utilized at its discretion to support education scholarships, rent assistance, childcare scholarships, transportation, and much more.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Kerry and Peak Kia North’s efforts to ‘Bring the Power’ of its charitable dollars to our single-parent families,” said Tracy Mead, executive director at Project Self-Sufficiency. “We strive to break the cycle of poverty from generation to generation by providing pathways to careers that matter,” Tracy said.

For more information regarding Project Self-Sufficiency, visit: bringthepower.org or learn more about Peak Kia North, visit peakkianorth.com.