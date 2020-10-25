Letter to the Editor – Mitch Murray for District Attorney

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author. It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper. We intend to present messages from both sides of the aisle.

By Jack Henander

We are about to elect a new district attorney for the 8th Judicial District, and our choice is critical to the future success of our district attorney’s office. I encourage you to join me and elect Mitch Murray as our district attorney.

I have known Mitch for many years and know how dedicated he is to our community’s need for safety. Mitch Murray is the current assistant district attorney and has a prominent role in the administration of that office.

This is the kind of experience and leadership that is needed to properly lead this important office. The district attorney’s office is responsible for prosecuting misdemeanor and felony offenses in both Larimer and Jackson counties; all property crimes and crimes against persons that significantly impact our quality of life.

As a former law enforcement professional serving Larimer County, I understand what is needed to support a safe and secure community. I have seen Mitch serve us as a prosecutor and leader for over 30 years, while he has proven himself both in the courtroom and as a leader of his office.

We need legitimate experience and proven success in this position. We need Mitch Murray as our next District Attorney.