Letter to the Editor – On Cory Gardner

By Mike OConnell

Gardner leaves Coloradoans worse off…

Since Cory Garner votes with Trump 92% of the time, let’s review where we are now, versus where we were four years ago:

Unemployment Rate – 4.7% in Jan 2017 when Obama departed. 7.9% in Sept 2020. Source – dept. of labor.

Gross Domestic Product – From 2009 through 2016, the US economy grew at 3.4% per year. From 2017 through the 2nd quarter of 2020, it’s grown at 0.7% per year. Source – federal reserve. Trade Deficit -$516B at end of 2016, -$617B at the end of 2019. Source – bureau of econ analysis.

Annual Federal Deficit -$586B in 2016. $984B in 2019, and estimated – $4200B in 2020. Source – dept of treasury. National Debt – $19.6T at end 2016. $22.9T at the end of 2019, and est. $27.1T at the end of 2020. Source – dept of treasury, statista.

Stock Market, S&P 500 Index – From Jan 2009 through Jan 2017, the market grew 13.1% per year. From Jan 2017 through Sept 2020, the market grew 11.0%.

In summary, for every major economic metric measuring the business of America, for Americans, you are worse off now, than four years ago.