LaPorte Hardware: Make It Your First Stop!

North Forty News | NorthFortyNews.com

When the seasons change many folks work on improving their homes, gardens and yards. And with the pandemic guideline “Safer at Home” this fall season this is truer than ever.

Whether it’s painting a room, repairing a roof, updating bathroom fixtures, creating a poultry run, installing weather stripping, insulation or fall planting, consider making your first stop independently owned LaPorte Hardware.

Owner Cathy Thompson has worked in the store for over 32 years — Cathy believes hard work makes you live longer — spry and able, she is certainly an example of that!

Cathy is proud to stock many items no longer carried in the big box stores. And if an item has to be ordered it arrives quickly. In addition to a wide range of inventory that includes bulk items like grass seed and nails there is a wide selection of items not often carried in hardware stores such as toys, stationery and crafts supplies, housewares — and items that are just perfect as a last-minute birthday or anniversary gift — it’s way beyond a hardware store and more like an old-time “general store.”

The store serves as a community information center and it’s a fun place to shop. Cathy’s daughter Cyndi is on hand to help you find exactly the right product for the task at hand. And for a little fun added to their day, Tinkerbell, the “Greeter Dog,” part Chihuahua, part Italian Greyhound, brings in kids and cowboys alike.

Among its many charms, this store offers very reasonable prices. You may be surprised to find a brand you always buy at a lower price at LaPorte Hardware.

So wherever you live in Northern Colorado, consider visiting LaPorte Hardware for all your fall projects. Make it a fun excursion. Get your home improvement items at the store. And then hop across the street to Me Oh My Coffee and Pie or just a little south to LaPorte Pizza or just a little north to Vern’s Place. You’ll find a delightful meal or snack at reasonable prices at all three establishments and all in Laporte on County Road 54G.

LaPorte Hardware and Variety

3333 County Road 54G

Laporte, CO 80535

970-484-0466

Open: Monday — Friday: 8am –6pm

Saturday: 8am — 5:30pm

Sunday: 9am — 4pm