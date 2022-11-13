Fossil Ridge Sabercats vs Mullen Mustangs

Recently, the Fossil Ridge Sabercats take on the Mullen Mustangs in some playoff football.
Fossil Ridge dominated from the first whistle, with the final score ending up 45-21. Fossil Ridge controlled the game with big plays.
Senior quarterback, Tyler Kubat, threw for 324 yards on 18 completions, and the leading receiver was Domenic Leone with 147 yards on 3 receptions.
Fossil Ridge moves on play Regis Jesuit on Friday in the quarterfinals of the CHSAA 5A playoffs.
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment