Fossil Ridge Sabercats vs Mullen Mustangs

Recently, the Fossil Ridge Sabercats take on the Mullen Mustangs in some playoff football.

Fossil Ridge dominated from the first whistle, with the final score ending up 45-21. Fossil Ridge controlled the game with big plays.

Senior quarterback, Tyler Kubat, threw for 324 yards on 18 completions, and the leading receiver was Domenic Leone with 147 yards on 3 receptions.

Fossil Ridge moves on play Regis Jesuit on Friday in the quarterfinals of the CHSAA 5A playoffs.