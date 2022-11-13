Fossil Ridge Sabercats vs Mullen Mustangs

November 13, 2022 Blaine Howerton Sports 0
Jake Toshcoff (22) breaks through the Mullen defensive front to score his touchdown on November 4 (Photo by Nick Douglas)

Recently, the Fossil Ridge Sabercats take on the Mullen Mustangs in some playoff football.

Fossil Ridge dominated from the first whistle, with the final score ending up 45-21. Fossil Ridge controlled the game with big plays.

Senior quarterback, Tyler Kubat, threw for 324 yards on 18 completions, and the leading receiver was Domenic Leone with 147 yards on 3 receptions.

Fossil Ridge moves on play Regis Jesuit on Friday in the quarterfinals of the CHSAA 5A playoffs.

 

Jordan Leslie (2) snags a catch in Mullen’s loss to Fossil Ridge on November 4 (Photo by Nick Douglas)
Oscar Maynez III (1) hauls in a pass to move the chains for the Mustangs Friday night at PSD Stadium (Photo by Nick Douglas)

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply