Fossil Ridge vs Rocky Mountain – Soccer – Playoffs

November 4, 2022 Blaine Howerton Sports 0
Manuel Scelfo (2) scores from a tight angle to level the scoreline on Tuesday night’s playoff game against Rocky Mountain High School. (Photo by Nick Douglas)

Nick Douglas | North Forty News

Rocky Mountain opened the scoring, senior Benito MacEachran dribbled around the Fossil Ridge keeper to slot in the first goal of the game.

Fossil Ridge would strike back quickly, Manuel Scelfo took the ball up the sideline and drove into the box on the byline, scoring from a tight angle just outside the 6-yard box.

At the start of the second half, Fossil Ridge was awarded a penalty, which Sterling Bellendir slotted home to take the lead.

The remainder of the second half was back and forth. With a few minutes remaining in the game, Fossil Ridge was awarded another penalty, and the Rocky Mountain senior goalkeeper, Eli Yoxall, made an incredible save to keep the game alive.  On the ensuing corner, Fossil Ridge thought they had scored, but the goal was disallowed.

Fossil Ridge would hang on to win the game, they advance to the state quarterfinals against Valor Christian on November 5.

Benito MacEachran (13) slips the ball past the Rocky Mountain goalkeeper to score the first goal of the game on November 1st. (Photo by Nick Douglas)
Frankie Lowery (16) chips the ball downfield (Photo by Nick Douglas)
Charlie Lewis (1) punches the ball out of the box to thwart the Rocky Mountain attack in their win Tuesday night. (Photo by Nick Douglas)

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply