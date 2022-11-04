Fossil Ridge vs Rocky Mountain – Soccer – Playoffs

Nick Douglas | North Forty News

Rocky Mountain opened the scoring, senior Benito MacEachran dribbled around the Fossil Ridge keeper to slot in the first goal of the game.

Fossil Ridge would strike back quickly, Manuel Scelfo took the ball up the sideline and drove into the box on the byline, scoring from a tight angle just outside the 6-yard box.

At the start of the second half, Fossil Ridge was awarded a penalty, which Sterling Bellendir slotted home to take the lead.

The remainder of the second half was back and forth. With a few minutes remaining in the game, Fossil Ridge was awarded another penalty, and the Rocky Mountain senior goalkeeper, Eli Yoxall, made an incredible save to keep the game alive. On the ensuing corner, Fossil Ridge thought they had scored, but the goal was disallowed.

Fossil Ridge would hang on to win the game, they advance to the state quarterfinals against Valor Christian on November 5.