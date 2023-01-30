Poudre High School vs Fairview High School – Boys Basketball

Recently, the Fairview Knights took on the Poudre Impalas.
The first half was a dead heat, ending 31-32 in favor of Fairview. Poudre had a strong showing in the second quarter, utilizing a high press to disrupt the Knights’ offense.
In the second half, the Impalas had difficulty handling the high press from Fairview applied in response. Fairview would pull away in the third quarter, outscoring their opponents 25-15.
