Poudre High School vs Fairview High School – Boys Basketball

Owen Foster (14) tries to get past the high press from Gavin Ball (2) as Fairview High School would beat Poudre on the evening of January 17th. (Photo by Nick Douglas)

Recently, the Fairview Knights took on the Poudre Impalas.

The first half was a dead heat, ending 31-32 in favor of Fairview. Poudre had a strong showing in the second quarter, utilizing a high press to disrupt the Knights’ offense.

In the second half, the Impalas had difficulty handling the high press from Fairview applied in response.  Fairview would pull away in the third quarter, outscoring their opponents 25-15.

Will Addington (10) looks for an outlet pass as the Knights defense swarms him as he drives into the paint. (Photo by Nick Douglas)
Izaiyah Romero (11) drives past Kaden Cox (55) to score a nice layup in the Knights’ victory. (Photo by Nick Douglas)

