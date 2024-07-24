Rapids Await Archive Collection Treatment

Sports merchandising is a big business. Depending on the size of its fanbase, estimates place the money made from merchandising at around 5-15% of a franchise’s income. The value of Lionel Messi’s name alone has kept his replica jersey on the MLS Store at the top of the sales charts for the past two years – and, according to Sportico, has boosted gate receipts at Inter Miami by 200%.

Lack of Purpose

Across the pond, the Premier League’s most popular jerseys include Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), and Reece James (Chelsea). James is the only player on the list who isn’t a midfielder or forward. It’s the goal tally that attracts fan dollars. ESPN claims that Liverpool made €132 million from shirt sales in 2023.

Inevitably, the key to more cash is more jerseys, and the traditional third kit seems to fill this need. While (apparently) necessary, research from @kit_geek on Twitter reveals that third kits were only worn 10% of the time during 2018, compared to an away kit in 17% of matches and a variation on the home strip 8% of the time. London’s Tottenham Hotspur didn’t use their third kit at all.

The third kit’s lack of purpose has led to a trend for experimentation. Crystal Palace’s third kit for 23/24 is covered in graffiti, Man City’s has lightning bolts, and Spurs is a pleasant Inter Miami pink. The MLS has taken things one step further for the new campaign by introducing the Archive Collection for five teams, a set of retro-inspired third jerseys.

Unfortunately, the Rapids don’t get one.

The Archive Collection

Ironically, retro is one of those things that never goes out of fashion. It’s a recurring urge of fashion designers, video game developers, and even movie studios, who have been dredging the past for “new” material for a while now.

Modus Games’ just brought the Double Dragon franchise (1987) back, while online casino operators have plumbed the 1980s for the slot Cash Volt. This features all the classic symbols, like BAR, lemons, cherries, and 7s. Also, for some reason, dresses from the 1950s are in vogue again.

The MLS doesn’t seem to have a particular inspiration for its Archive Collection, a set of five jerseys in retro color palettes. In fact, it’s not even true to its concept (Inter Miami has a Miami Dolphins-inspired shirt, despite only joining the MLS four years ago). The Rapids, along with D.C. United, Sporting Kansas City, and six others, have been playing since 1996.

Of course, as with many of the third kits mentioned earlier, the Archive Collection is another way for the MLS to separate fans from their money – a lot of it. It costs $194.99 for the Lionel Messi version of Inter Miami’s shirt.

The Rapids only released a third kit in 2001 but, after switching home colors twice (in 2003 to blue and black and in 2007 to claret), Colorado has a long history of unique shirts to adorn a special edition.

Maybe next year.