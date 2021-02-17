Registration Open for Recreational Baseball

Wellington Recreation has partnered with Fort Collins Baseball Club to offer Player Pitch Recreation Baseball and Intermediate Baseball for children age 10 and under, 12 and under, and 14 and under. Registration runs until February 19th. Intermediate teams will play from May to July. Recreational games will begin in late May and end in July. Games will be played in both Wellington and Fort Collins. Uniforms will need to be purchased through the GoJo Sports online store. Practice times are TBD by coach and will begin the week of March 8th for Intermediate League and April 19th for Recreation League.
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Trivia Night - Every Tuesday, 6pm
970-372-2780
Famous FoCO Bath Bombs Delivered Daily
(970) 999-5712
Free Tax Planning Series Workshops
970-222-6783
Be the first to comment