Registration Open for Recreational Baseball

Wellington Recreation has partnered with Fort Collins Baseball Club to offer Player Pitch Recreation Baseball and Intermediate Baseball for children age 10 and under, 12 and under, and 14 and under. Registration runs until February 19th. Intermediate teams will play from May to July. Recreational games will begin in late May and end in July. Games will be played in both Wellington and Fort Collins. Uniforms will need to be purchased through the GoJo Sports online store. Practice times are TBD by coach and will begin the week of March 8th for Intermediate League and April 19th for Recreation League.

Volunteer Coaches are needed! All coaches must be registered by March 6th to prevent overloading rosters. Those able to coach can contact recreation@wellingtoncolorado.gov. There will be a mandatory coach meeting with Fort Collins Baseball Club that is yet to be scheduled.