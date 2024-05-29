The Denver Nuggets Fantasy Outlook: Studs, Sleepers, and Values

Fantasy basketball leagues allow fans to create teams by selecting players across the NBA. Success in these leagues hinges on picking the right mix of high-performing stars, under-the-radar talents, and consistent value players.

Understanding which players to draft can be the key to victory for those focusing on the Denver Nuggets.

Studs

Nikola Jokic

Unsurprisingly, Nikola Jokic stands out as the premier fantasy option on the Nuggets. The reigning MVP’s versatile skill set ensures high production across multiple categories. Jokic averaged 30 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists during the playoffs, showcasing his ability to contribute significantly in points, rebounds, and assists.

His efficiency is also notable, with shooting percentages of 54.8% from the field and 46.1% from beyond the arc. Jokic’s consistent performance makes him a top pick in any fantasy draft​.

Jamal Murray

During the postseason, Jamal Murray re-established himself as an elite guard in the NBA, averaging 26.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

In the 2024 regular season, he played 59 games with a three-point percentage of .425, an APG of 6.5, and a PPG of 21.2, marking his best scoring season. His three-point shooting at 39.6% adds value, making him a strong choice for fantasy managers looking for scoring and assist contributions.

Murray’s dynamic playmaking and scoring ability ensure he will be a cornerstone for the Nuggets and a high-value pick in fantasy leagues. His increased scoring and consistent assists make him a top-tier option for fantasy basketball managers.​

Sleepers

Christian Braun

Christian Braun is an intriguing sleeper pick for the upcoming season. In limited playoff minutes, he demonstrated efficiency with a 53.3% field goal percentage. Braun is expected to take on a more significant role in the regular season as a young player with room to grow. His potential to contribute in multiple categories makes him a sleeper worth monitoring, especially in deeper leagues where finding emerging talent is crucial​.

Zeke Nnaji

Another sleeper to consider is Zeke Nnaji. While he didn’t see much action during the playoffs, his performance in the regular season and the potential for increased minutes could make him a valuable fantasy asset.

Nnaji’s ability to score efficiently and contribute on the defensive end could translate into solid fantasy production, particularly in leagues that reward defensive stats​.

Values

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope offers solid value, especially for those looking for a reliable contributor in mid to late rounds. Averaging 10.6 points and shooting 38% from three-point range during the playoffs, Caldwell-Pope provides steady scoring and three-point shooting.

His experience and consistent performance make him a dependable pick. He ensures contributions across multiple fantasy categories without the high draft cost of a star player​.

Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon’s performance in the playoffs solidified his value as a versatile fantasy player. Averaging 13.3 points, 6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, Gordon’s ability to contribute in various categories, combined with his defensive prowess, adds significant value.

His shooting improvements, particularly from three-point range at 39.1%, make him a valuable pick in the mid-rounds of fantasy drafts​.

Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown’s future with the Nuggets may be uncertain due to potential contract offers from other teams, but if he stays, he remains a high-value pick.

Brown averaged 12 points, 4 rebounds, and nearly 2 assists per game in the playoffs, showcasing his ability to fill multiple roles.

His potential for a significant role on a contending team makes him a valuable asset in fantasy basketball, especially if he remains in Denver​.

Emerging Talent

Peyton Watson

While Peyton Watson is not a household name, he represents emerging talent that can pay dividends in fantasy basketball.

With increased minutes and development potential, Watson could become a valuable contributor. Monitoring his progress and usage during the preseason and early regular season could provide insight into his potential fantasy impact.

Collin Gillespie

Despite his limited playing time and previous injury, Collin Gillespie could also emerge as a valuable player if given the opportunity. As a restricted free agent, his future role with the Nuggets will be critical.

If he secures a spot and earns significant minutes, Gillespie’s contributions in assists and three-point shooting could make him a worthwhile addition in deeper leagues​.

Final Thoughts

The Denver Nuggets offer many options for fantasy basketball managers, from top-tier studs like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to potential sleepers and value picks such as Christian Braun, Zeke Nnaji, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Keeping an eye on emerging talent and monitoring preseason developments will be key to maximizing the fantasy potential of the Nuggets’ roster.

With a balanced approach, fantasy managers can leverage the diverse talents of Denver’s players to build a competitive and well-rounded team.