The Picklr Loveland Unveils New Locker Rooms and Pro Shop upgrades on March 5

Colorado pickleball fans have the opportunity to learn more about the sport during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house, including a demonstration from resident pro Kyle Yates and instruction from local pros during the free open play from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Picklr Loveland, 3137 N. Garfield Ave. in Loveland.

The Picklr Loveland is owned and managed by Colorado businessmen Jim Lautzenheiser, Kyle Yates, Chad Preiss, and Randy Halfpop. The Picklr provides multiple generations an excellent opportunity to play pickleball indoors comfortably. Pickleball started with adults and has spread to youth, the opposite of all other sports.

The event will allow community members to check out the newly renovated Pro Shop, offering an expanded selection of paddles, gear, supplements, and other pickleball necessities. The remodel also created a locker room and individual changing rooms. “Many of our players come straight from work and need a dedicated place to change and keep their valuables safe,” said Jim Lautenheiser, one of the co-owners. “This locker room provides that space for them.” The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a demo from The Picklr Loveland pro, Kyle Yates, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and open play, which is free to the public.

Pickleball is a professional sport. In fact, Kyle Yates – one of the partners – plays for the New York Hustlers Major League Pickleball team, was once ranked the No. 1 player in the world, and is the reigning US Open Pickleball men’s doubles champion.

Yates believes the pickleball community in Colorado deserves more consistent and structured events. They have already put on several tournaments for pros and club members, with their next tournament scheduled for April 18 – 21 in Loveland. Colorado Pickleball ADA plans to provide more organized play for the state, including establishing large pickleball competitions that would attract out-of-state competitors and fans.

Pickleball’s recent rise in popularity has been meteoric. Once considered a pastime for older recreational players, the sport has been gaining traction with younger players. According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP), there are 36.5 million pickleballers in the U.S., and 70 percent of avid pickleballers are between 18 and 44. The Sports and Fitness Industry Association reports that the sport’s participation has increased 158.6 percent over the past three years. It is estimated that 25,000 new pickleball courts are needed to meet current demand in the U.S.

“I prefer to play on a quality indoor court to avoid the elements from wreaking havoc on my games,” said Yates. “It can be quite challenging to compete in any wind, especially the gusts that Colorado often produces daily.”

The event includes light refreshments, drinks, door prizes, and discounts on memberships and Pro Shop items.

For more information, visit thepicklr.com/location/loveland, or call 970-709-7786.