200 Block of Linden St. To Be Pedestrian-only During First Fridays, Beginning June 7 

The City of Fort Collins will close the 200 block of Linden St. (between Walnut St. and Jefferson St.) to vehicle traffic on First Fridays this summer, beginning Friday, June 7. From 4 p.m. Friday, June 7 until 4 a.m. Saturday, June 8, the 200 block of Linden St. will transform into a pedestrian-only paradise.

This summer’s First Friday pedestrian-only activations on Linden St. follow the recent completion of the City’s Linden St. Renovation project, which turned Linden into a “convertible street” between Walnut and Jefferson – a roadway that can be closed to vehicle and bicycle traffic and transformed into a pedestrian gathering space during special events.

Based on supportive public feedback, the City is piloting this new functionality with temporary pedestrian-only activations for special events, including First Fridays; during the activations, businesses will be able to utilize their frontage with the street for services.

For more information and for a full list of other pedestrian-only activations on Linden St. this year, visit fcgov.com/lindenstreet.