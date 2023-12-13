City of Fort Collins Seeks Volunteers to Serve on Boards and Commissions

Applications are open for Fort Collins residents interested in serving on one of the City’s boards and commissions. Applications are open through Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

Board and commission members perform a wide range of functions, from advising staff and City Council to making quasi-judicial decisions on a variety of topics related to housing, the environment, transportation, planning and development, utilities, cultural and recreational services, and more.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

Terms range in length from 2- and 4-years; applicants must reside within the Fort Collins Growth Management Area during their service.

Interested applicants may apply for up to three boards or commissions (a separate application must be submitted for each). If selected, applicants will only be appointed to serve on one board or commission.

Apply at fcgov.com by Jan. 15, 2024. Additional information about serving on boards and commissions is available at fcgov.com/bcfaqs.