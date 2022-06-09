City will Host Virtual Community Conversations to Discuss Residential Trash and Recycling Services

Fort Collins is considering shifting household trash and recycling collection to a contracted system. This would mean that rather than each household selecting their own trash hauler, the City would conduct a competitive purchasing process and contract with one hauler to service single-family homes, duplexes, and small multifamily complexes (with seven or fewer units) in a neighborhood.

Many communities in Colorado and across the U.S. have found that this type of system reduces the number of trucks in residential neighborhoods, provides a consistent price for all community members, and increases recycling and compost collection opportunities. If a household wanted to select a different hauler, they could pay an opt-out fee.

The City invites community members interested in learning more and sharing their thoughts to visit OurCity.fcgov.com/Contract-For-Trash. The Our City page includes information on contracted systems, research findings, ways to share your thoughts on the project and links to register for upcoming virtual community conversations. At these events, City staff will share their findings thus far, what a contract for trash might look like in Fort Collins, and answer questions from attendees. Events will be hosted on:

Thursday, June 9, 7- 8 pm Friday, June 10, 12- 1 pm



Find more information and to register for community conversations at OurCity.fcgov.com/Contract-For-Trash.