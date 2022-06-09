10 Perennials in Bloom in June

By Alex Tisthammer | Fort Collins Nursery

June is my favorite month of the year! We’ve made it through the craziness of May and now we can get to planting without having to worry about those pesky late-season snows. The garden is planted and we are closer to drowning in homegrown tomatoes and humongous squash.

While you’re tending to your garden and planting your veggies do you notice there isn’t much blooming right now? Here’s a list of 10 perennials that are blooming this time of year in case your garden needs a little extra color or you need to attract some bees to pollinate your veggies!

Salvia- Easy going perennial with tall spikes of flowers in purples, pinks, blues or reds. Cut them back after flowering in June and they will bloom a second time for you in the fall.

Allium- Unique, sphere flowers on tall stems. The seed heads provide unique winter interest and make wonderful additions to bouquets.

Milkweed- Spherical or umbel flowers. A staple for butterflies!

Delphinium- Tall spires that bloom all summer if deadheaded, a cut flower garden essential. Comes in white, purple, blue, pink and lavender.

Verbascum- Also known as mullein, has tall spikes of pink, white, or yellow. The native mullein, Verbascum thapsis, is beneficial for bees and butterflies, and birds feed on their seeds.

Mooncarrot- A unique biennial with silvery foliage that resembles carrot foliage, and huge white umbels that look great in moon gardens. Low water.

Penstemon- A staple in any low water or native garden, loved by bees and hummingbirds. They come in all shapes, sizes and colors. There’s one for almost every situation.

Spiderwort- Shade perennial that spreads with triangle shaped blue, purple or red flowers and grassy foliage. A great plant for native bees.

Globemallow- Southwest native with tall stems of striking orange or pink flowers and gray leaves. Low water and provides a steady source of pollen and nectar to honey bees and other insects.

Yarrow- Usually known as a large perennial, there are newer varieties that are smaller and can fit into smaller areas. Available in red, yellow, orange, pink and white.