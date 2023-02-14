Concrete Repair Work on East Prospect Road Begins 

The City of Fort Collins Streets Department began a concrete repair project on East Prospect Road between Sharp Point Drive and Timberline Road on Monday, February 6.

Lane closures will be in effect during construction and drivers should be aware of changing traffic patterns. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

Work is expected to last 2-3 weeks, weather permitting. This concrete repair is part of the City of Fort Collins Street Maintenance Program.

Work Zone Information

Typical working hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, however, work may occur outside these times or on the weekends to expedite the project. Alternate routes are suggested to avoid construction zones.

For more information about the Street Maintenance Program, please visit fcgov.com/smp or call the Streets Department at 970-221-6615.