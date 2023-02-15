Timnath Town Council to Consider Resolution Opposing Citizens’ Charter Amendment Initiative

Council’s Action Follows Anonymous Postcard Mailout

Within 24 hours of its January 24 meeting, the Timnath Town Council has added a resolution to its regular agenda expressing the Council’s “objection” to a signature-gathering petition for a proposed initiative, which would amend the town charter regarding approval protocols for proposed building submittals over 60 feet.

The Timnath Town Council’s resolution follows the anonymous mailing to Timnath residents of an unsolicited oversized postcard entitled “Decline to Sign the Petition,” which appeared in residents’ mailboxes recently. Its two-sided format in boldface type, highlighted in red, appears intended to dissuade voters from considering a measure that, if passed in a special election, would ensure greater citizen involvement in guiding Timnath’s development and growth.

A number of citizens are currently taking the initial steps necessary to form and organize a grassroots campaign for obtaining the signatures necessary to prompt a special election amending the Town Charter. If approved by the voters, this charter amendment would add specificity to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, Town Code, and Land Use Code and require affirmative voter approval of proposed buildings and structures other than communications towers taller than a five-story building.

Development projects which would exceed these limits currently require only a Town Council-authorized variance for construction to proceed. The change could affect Topgolf’s intent to build a 14-story structure near a new Floor and Decor south of Costco in the highly congested area.

Link to Proposed Council Resolution



