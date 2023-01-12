Deputy Assaulted in the Jail

On January 4, 2023, at 10 am, an inmate in the Larimer County Jail assaulted a deputy in the booking area. Deputies opened a cell door to have inmate Britannia Dannielle Tovar (03/15/1993) change her inmate clothing, and Tovar rushed toward them. The deputies prevented Tovar from exiting the cell, and Tovar began assaulting one of the deputies. Additional deputies arrived to assist, and Tovar was restrained. One deputy was struck in the head, had hair pulled out, and was spat on by Tovar. The deputy sustained minor injuries and was evaluated at a local hospital. Tovar was evaluated by jail medical staff and cleared to remain in the jail.

Tovar was booked into the jail on October 18, 2022, by Fort Collins Police Services for multiple counts of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct, attempted 1st-degree assault, and outstanding warrants. Tovar is also being held on an assault charge from November 2022, when she assaulted a different LCSO jail deputy. Her bond for those charges totals $7,400. A booking photo is attached.

Additional charges will be sought for the assault on the deputy. Jail Captain Bobby Moll said, “The deputy assaulted, and those responding to assist did an excellent job of restraining the inmate quickly and preventing her from assaulting anyone else. Unprovoked attacks on deputies like this are no longer rare occurrences. I have the utmost respect for the men and women of LCSO who have chosen to serve their community, knowing events like today are possible.”

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless, proven guilty.