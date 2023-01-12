A Year End Reflection from our CEO

United Way of Larimer County

Closing out my second full year at United Way of Larimer County, it seems fitting to be writing this reflection shortly after the winter solstice. I love that nature allows us to draw parallels to our human experiences, noting that there have been some dark and cold days for our community and world these past two+ years. And many of the impacts of the past years and what existed before call us to bold and swift actions to permanently improve conditions for our neighbors.

As we prepared for our coldest days last week, I was assured by UWLC’s mission to address the needs of today. Last Wednesday, I received a notice about Larimer County’s homeless response to inclement weather and the many shelters opening to provide warmth to our community’s unhoused. I am proud we support several of them, and also fund 211 as a comprehensive resource for immediate and emergency needs in our community.

While this time of year symbolizes an end, it also marks the beginning of days growing longer and brighter. And these days make me think of the latter part of UWLC’s mission: to reduce the needs of tomorrow. This requires a new way of thinking and working. It moves us to look at deepened investments in key areas that are known to impact outcomes for children, youth, and families. It requires us to understand the disparities that exist by race, ethnicity, and other identities so we can make the best and most impactful use of your contributions and commitment to impact.

We are so grateful to have you on our team. Thank you for giving your time, talent, and treasure to support a Larimer United: united for youth, united for housing, united for equity. And united for community. On behalf of our staff, board, and the thousands of lives impacted by your generosity, we wish you a wonderful reflective end to 2022 and a bright start to 2023.

With deep gratitude,

Deirdre Sullivan

President & CEO

United Way of Larimer County