FEMA Approves an Additional $1.3 Million for Colorado’s COVID-19 Response

FEMA has approved an additional $1.3 million in Public Assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Colorado. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued on March 28, 2020. FEMA has now approved more than $1.8 billion in Public Assistance grant funds to Colorado for the COVID-19 response.

FEMA disbursed more than $1.3 million to the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado for material and supplies for general personal protective equipment, including splash guards, gloves, gowns, personal respirators, safety glasses, shoe covers, face, and surgical masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These costs were incurred from March 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022.

For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address this event’s magnitude and allow state and local governments to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements play a critical role as state, tribal and local officials work to assist their communities during the response.

To fully support this essential work, the President authorized the provision of FEMA Public Assistance at 100 percent federal funding through July 1, 2022. Beginning July 2, 2022, the federal cost share for COVID-19 projects is 90 percent of the eligible cost.

The FEMA Public Assistance program funds governmental agencies and certain private non-profits for eligible disaster response costs and repair or replaces damaged public infrastructure. For more information about the Public Assistance program, visit https://www.fema.gov/ assistance/public/program- overview.