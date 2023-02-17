Fort Collins Boasts More Than 1,100 High-Income Renter Households

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

The City Saw A 86% Spike In Rich Renter Community Since 2015 [RentCafe Study] After a spectacular 82% growth since 2015, the number of high-income renters has reached 2.6 million nationwide. What’s more, we discovered a new type of tenant among the high-heeled renters: the millionaire renters, whose number has tripled in the past 5 years.

In Fort Collins, the number of rich renters increased by 86% since 2015. Following Denver and Aurora, it is the third city in Colorado that has seen such a major change in its wealthy renter population.

Here are the main highlights: