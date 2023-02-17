Today’s Weather: 2/17/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Tonight will be mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 43 43 19
Berthoud 0 40 49 23
Fort Collins 0 46 49 24
Greeley 5 44 41 15
Laporte 5 50 49 26
Livermore 5 40 49 26
Loveland 5 40 48 23
Red Feather Lakes 18 42 38 21
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 14 45 49 26
Wellington 1 50 49 24
Windsor 0 41 45 20
*As of February 17, 2023 10:00am

