Today’s Weather: 2/17/23

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.Click to Donate
Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Tonight will be mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|43
|43
|19
|Berthoud
|0
|40
|49
|23
|Fort Collins
|0
|46
|49
|24
|Greeley
|5
|44
|41
|15
|Laporte
|5
|50
|49
|26
|Livermore
|5
|40
|49
|26
|Loveland
|5
|40
|48
|23
|Red Feather Lakes
|18
|42
|38
|21
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|14
|45
|49
|26
|Wellington
|1
|50
|49
|24
|Windsor
|0
|41
|45
|20
|*As of February 17, 2023 10:00am
Be the first to comment