Gotham Greens Selects Windsor for Expansion, $15 Million in Local Revenue Expected

Gotham Greens operates year-round commercial-scale agricultural greenhouses, providing local cultivation and regional distribution of nutritionally dense and long-lasting produce, focusing on taste, quality, and sustainability in the food production industry. Announced recently, Gotham Greens will be breaking ground on a 120,000 square foot greenhouse facility in the rail-served Great Western Industrial Park in Windsor, Colorado, with the goal of expanding the facility to over 400,000 square feet throughout the next 3-5 years.

Through the public-private collaboration between Gotham Greens, the Town of Windsor, Weld County, and Upstate Colorado Economic Development, the facility projects to create more than $15 million in economic impact for the town. The new facility will bring 55 permanent full-time jobs to Northern Colorado with a phase one anticipated building completion date later this year.

“All of our partners at the County and local level along with our private sector, have been working to bring this project to fruition. It is the coordinated efforts of these partnerships that create successful economic development projects that support companies like Gotham Greens” said Rich Werner, President at Upstate Colorado.

As water sustainability continues to be a key topic in the agricultural landscape of rural Colorado, Gotham Greens’ data-driven, climate-controlled facilities prove to be some of the highest-yielding farms in existence, using 95% less water than conventional farms through a recirculated hydroponic advanced irrigation system. Gotham Greens’ 500,000 square feet greenhouses prove to produce the same yield as an equivalent 400-acre conventional farm, a 97% reduction in land use.

Gotham Greens is a welcome addition to the agriculture and food production industry’s rampant growth, whose innovation secures additional food delivery in the supply chain, reduces food waste, and protects water resources for the future of farming in Weld County.

“Colorado has a deep agricultural history and, as a Colorado company, The Broe Group is proud to bring a new generation of agriculture to one of the nation’s top-producing agricultural counties with the technology to feed generations of future Coloradans. Gotham Greens’ sustainable indoor farming operation offers an exciting and more sustainable agricultural source for the Rocky Mountain region’s produce needs,” said Dean Brown, Senior Vice President of Broe Real Estate Group.

“Over the past decade, Gotham Greens has helped to pioneer and popularize the greenhouse-grown produce category among retailers and consumers alike, as well as advance innovative greenhouse development throughout the U.S. We are excited to expand our presence in Colorado and the Mountain West region at GWIP,” said Eric Haley, Co-Founder and CFO of Gotham Greens and a Denver-area native.

“We are excited to help Gotham Greens bring new jobs, new investment, and new sustainable agricultural practices to Weld County. The collaboration on this project between Windsor, Weld County, and the Great Western Industrial Park reflects the strong partnerships and work being done in the region. We also want to thank Upstate Colorado Economic Development for their work with our public and private sector partners to bring Gotham Greens to Northern Colorado,” said Scott James, Chair of the Weld Board of County Commissioners.

“Windsor is excited to have Gotham Greens in our town, we know they will continue to provide high quality products to this region and beyond. They are a welcomed addition to our diverse manufacturing community we have built in Windsor,” said Windsor Mayor Paul Rennemeyer.