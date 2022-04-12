Climate Leadership Summit for High School Students Hosted by CSU, PSD on Friday, April 15

Over a dozen Poudre School District high school students, in cooperation with Colorado State University’s (CSU) School of Global Environmental Sustainability, are organizing a free climate summit for Northern Colorado high school students from 9:30 am until 2 pm on Friday, April 15 at the Lory Student Center at CSU. The main goal of the event is to have high school students engage with the foremost leaders in climate science. While the summit itself is free, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase lunch from the Lory Student Center food court.
The Climate Leadership Summit is an interactive experience organized by high school students, for high school students in the Northern Colorado region. As a unique collaboration between Colorado State University’s School of Global Environmental Sustainability and the Poudre School District’s Career & Innovation Department, this event will engage students to learn from each other and from the foremost leaders of climate science, including:
- Dr. Scott Denning, CSU Atmospheric Sciences
- Dr. Sheryl Magzamen, CSU Assistant Professor, Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences
- Dr. Sonali Diddi, CSU Associate Professor, Dept. of Design and Merchandising
- Dan Welsh, Air Quality Meteorologist, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
- Dr. Terrence Iverson, CSU Associate Professor, Department of Economics
- Dr. Jim Hurrell, CSU Scott Presidential Chair of Environmental Science and Engineering
- Dr. Pat Keys, CSU Lead Scientist, School of Global Environmental Sustainability
- Dr. Stephanie Malin, CSU Associate Professor of Sociology & co-Director of the Center for Environmental Justice
- Dr. Gillian Bowser, CSU Associate Professor
- Dr. Dimitris Stevis, CSU Professor, Department of Political Science and Center for Environmental Justice
